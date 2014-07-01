Recently published research from Timetric, "Employee Benefits in Belgium", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- The Belgian social security system covers a large proportion of the population, and plays a significant role in the country's employee benefits market. However, the recent debt crisis in European Union (EU) member states had an adverse impact on the employee benefits market. The Belgian government has had to tackle economic imbalances and rising unemployment over the past few years, and the private benefits market has been affected by the sovereign debt crisis. Both the state and private benefits markets in Belgium are undergoing transformation, and are expected to improve in the coming years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
- The Belgian social security system covers a large proportion of the population, and plays a significant role in the country's employee benefits market
- The social security system consists of seven branches, which form the pillars of the social security system
- Both social security and private employee benefits are popular in Belgium
- Private benefits provide access to a range of services that improve employees' quality of life
- In Belgium, increasing life expectancy is forcing many companies to offer a lump-sum amounts rather than monthly pensions, to keep benefit costs under control
- The recent debt crisis in European Union (EU) member states had an adverse impact on the employee benefits market
Report Scope
This report provides a detailed analysis of employee benefits in Belgium:
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key government-sponsored employee benefits, along with private benefits
- It covers an exhaustive list of employee benefits, including retirement benefits , death in service benefits, long-term disability benefits, short-term sickness benefits, medical benefits, workmen's compensation insurance, maternity and paternity benefits, family benefits, minimum resources, annual vacations, unemployment and private benefits
- It highlights the economic and regulatory situations relating to employee benefits in Belgium
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic decisions using in-depth information related to Belgian employee benefits
- Assess the Belgian employee benefits market, including state and compulsory benefits and private benefits
- Gain insights into the key employee benefit schemes offered by private employers in Belgium
- Gain insights into key regulations governing Belgian employee benefits, and their impact on companies
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- 2020 Foresight Report: Reinsurance Hubs
- PharmaLeaders: Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies in India Benchmark Report - Competitive Analysis of the Leading Players in 2013
- Travel and Tourism in Poland to 2017
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc (MBA) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Health Benefits Direct Corporation (HBDT) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Travel and Tourism in Japan to 2018
- Travel and Tourism in Argentina to 2018
- Malaysia Green Buildings Industry Outlook to 2018 - Rising Energy Costs and Depleting Natural Resources to Drive Sustainable Development
- 2020 Foresight Report: Private Label Cards - Opportunities and Challenges in Asia-Pacific
- Travel and Tourism in Bulgaria to 2017