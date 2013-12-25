New Market Report Now Available: EpiCast Report: Bladder Cancer - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022

Recently published research from GlobalData, "EpiCast Report: Bladder Cancer - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- With more than 12 million new cases occurring worldwide each year, bladder cancer is estimated to be the ninth most common cancer, and the thirteenth most numerous cause of death from cancer (Parkin, 2008; Ploeg et al., 2009). The major risk factors for bladder cancer are exposure to smoking and occupational risk factors such as exposure to aromatic amines. These risk factors are more prevalent among men, which makes the disease the seventh most common cancer in men, whereas it is the seventeenth most common cancer in women (Ploeg et al., 2009). The majority of bladder cancer cases are among older individuals with the median age at diagnosis being 73 years; because of this, the comorbidities associated with bladder cancer are similar to conditions typically occurring in older age and therefore, are not specific to bladder cancer (Prout et al., 2005).
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By 2022, GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that the 6MM are expected to have 199,691 incident cases of bladder cancer, representing a 22.2% increase from the number of incident cases in 2012 (163,380 incident cases). In 2012, the 6MM had 575,251 five-year prevalent cases of bladder cancer and GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that by 2022, this number will grow to 703,227 five-year prevalent cases at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.22%.
This forecast is supported by at least 10 years of historical data obtained from country-specific studies published by the World Health Organization's (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program, and the European Cancer Registry's fourth database registry (EUROCARE-4). The IARC's Cancer Incidence in Five Continents (CI-5) Plus data are the gold standard for country-level comparative analysis and was used to provide detailed case segmentation for each country by age and sex. Another major strength of this analysis is that GlobalData epidemiologists were able to forecast incident cases of bladder cancer in the 6MM by age, sex, and stage at diagnosis. Furthermore, the forecast methodology was also consistent across all markets, thereby allowing for a meaningful global comparison.
Scope
- The Bladder Cancer EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of bladder cancer in the 6MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the incident cases of bladder cancer segmented by sex, age (in five-year age groups beginning at 15 years and ending at 75 years and older), and cancer stage at diagnosis (in situ, local, regional, distant, and unstaged), in addition to five-year prevalent cases in these markets.
- The bladder cancer epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.
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