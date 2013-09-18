New Market Report Now Available: Eye Care in Colombia

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Eye Care in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The Colombian government plans to spend US$67 million to develop the infrastructure for tourism (theme parks, docks, piers and convention centres). The government is also modernising air terminals, oil production, roads and many other facets of Colombia's poor infrastructure. This construction of infrastructure will negatively affect the air quality, affecting consumers' respiratory health and eye health.
Euromonitor International's Eye Care in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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