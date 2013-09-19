New Market Report Now Available: Eye Care in Japan

Fast Market Research recommends "Eye Care in Japan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Eye care declined in value by 3% in 2012. The unusually high pollen levels in the air in Japan during 2011 boosted sales of allergy eye care in 2011, a trend which was reversed in 2012 as moderate levels of pollen were recorded in the atmosphere. Although allergy eye care increased in value by 30% during 2011, the category recorded a 19% value decline in 2012, which reflected the much lower levels of pollen in the atmosphere during 2012. Standard eye care was much less impacted by fluctuating...
Euromonitor International's Eye Care in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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