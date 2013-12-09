New Market Report Now Available: Food and Beverage Business Confidence Report Q4 2013

New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- "Food and Beverage Business Confidence Report Q4 2013" is a new report by Canadean that globally analyzes industry opinions on the latest economic and consumer issues, and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the food and beverage industry. This report also examines the executive opinion about current and future state of economy and its retrospective effect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyses likely effect of supplier price changes, sales performance, and staff headcount within the industry over the next six months. In addition, it provides an overview of the key priorities, threats and opportunities for the global food and beverage industry over the next six months.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading global food and beverage industry executives. The report analyzes current economic conditions prevailing across the globe and their impact on food and beverage industry, and forecasts the company's and industry's growth prospects over the next six months. Furthermore, it also provides information about the impact of consumer confidence, supplier prices, and staff headcount likely to affect the investment decisions of the industry over the next six months.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Overall, 69% and 62% of respondents expressed a positive outlook for both company and industry growth prospects over the next six months, respectively.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
'Increasing sales', 'improving operational efficiency', and 'growing market share' are the most preferred priorities by industry executives operating globally.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Food and Beverage Business Confidence Report Q4 2013" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes the industry sentiments globally on the latest economic and consumer issues and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the food and beverage industry. This report also examines the executive opinion about current and future state of economy and its retrospective effect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyses likely effect of supplier price changes, sales performance, and staff headcount within the industry over the next six months. In addition, it provides an overview of the key priorities, threats and opportunities for the global food and beverage industry over the next six months.
Key Features and Benefits
The report projects the current, and future operating conditions of the food and beverage industry, and allows readers to make informed business decisions.
The report drives revenues by understanding the present and future economic and consumer issues, including the key growth regions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, General Mills and Danone.
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