New Market Report Now Available: Food Intolerance in Argentina

Fast Market Research recommends "Food Intolerance in Argentina" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- In 2012 food intolerance registered value growth of 30% reaching ARS443 million. Food intolerance is an underdeveloped category in Argentina with only lactose-free dairy, lactose-free baby food and Other HW special baby milk formula present with ARS352 million, ARS6 million and ARS91 million respectively.
Euromonitor International's Food Intolerance in Argentina report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Diabetic Food, Gluten-free Food, Lactose-free Food, Other HW Special Baby Milk Formula.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Food Intolerance market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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