New Market Report Now Available: Food Preparation Appliances in Sweden

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Food Preparation Appliances in Sweden"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- The popularity of consumer trends deriving from the weakness and uncertainty in the Swedish economy, in particular the cocooning trend and the growing interest in DIY and cooking meals from scratch, is being further boosted by popular television cooking programmes such as MasterChef Sweden and Halv atta hos mig (Half Past Seven at My Place). This helped food preparation appliance to increase in volume by 4% during 2012. The category remained one of the most resilient in consumer appliances in...
Euromonitor International's Food Preparation Appliances in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Blenders, Citrus Pressers, Food Processors, Grinders and Choppers, Juice Extractors, Mixers, Other Food Preparation Appliances, Smoothie Makers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
