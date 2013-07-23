New Market Report Now Available: ForeSights: Biomimicry

Fast Market Research recommends "ForeSights: Biomimicry" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Biomimicry is the practice of drawing inspiration from nature to solve human problems and inspire innovation. A small but growing number of products now imitate natural plants and animals, with untapped opportunity for manufacturers to acknowledge the potential application of biomimetic techniques in their processes and products.
Scope of this Report
- Consider emerging opportunities and threats in the CPG market and gain insight into potential future consumer behavior.
- Identify interesting new and emerging concepts, products, and ideas on offer in retail, foodservice, online spaces, and beyond.
- Understand how new concepts and ideas fit into - or challenge - current consumer trends.
- Gain insight and inspiration for innovation programs and new product development.
Report Highlights
Consumption is outstripping bio-capacity. As the pressure on the planet's limited resources increases, interest in sustainability will only heighten. Therefore, bio-utilization - using biological ingredients in product formulations - is being increasingly replaced with more sustainable ways of obtaining natural ingredients.
The "green" market space is becoming increasingly cluttered, making it more difficult for brands to achieve differentiation. Biomimicry enables brands to develop a more interesting and engaging brand story. It makes new product concepts more tangible and also conveys manufacturers as being a supporter of - rather than threat to - nature.
- Why is biomimicry gaining increasing reputation among industrial and academia personnel?
- What are the key benefits of biomimicry?
- What opportunities does biomimicry present for the CPG industry?
- What limitations does biomimicry pose to CPG manufacturers?
