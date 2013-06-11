New Market Report Now Available: Frozen Processed Food in Kenya

Fast Market Research recommends "Frozen Processed Food in Kenya" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Fresh food is preferred by most consumers because it is cheaper, tasty and found in most outlets. By contrast, frozen processed food is stored in freezers for a long time, making it lose its taste. This led to the poor performance of the category, since most consumers spent more on fresh food than frozen.
Euromonitor International's Frozen Processed Food in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Frozen Bakery, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Noodles, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Processed Fish/Seafood, Frozen Processed Potatoes, Frozen Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat, Frozen Processed Vegetables, Frozen Ready Meals, Frozen Soup, Other Frozen Processed Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Frozen Processed Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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