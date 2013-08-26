New Market Report Now Available: Fruit/Vegetable Juice in South Korea

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Fruit/vegetable juice showed 3% growth in off-trade value sales to reach Won959.8 billion in 2012. Asian juice drinks showed a 9% decrease in off-trade value sales. Consumers shifted from Asian juice drinks to other soft drinks such as Asian still RTD tea and other Asian speciality drinks. For example, core ingredients that were popular in the past such as aloe and plum, which are Asian juice drinks, showed negative growth over the review period. Demand has shifted to other healthy ingredients...
Euromonitor International's Fruit/Vegetable Juice in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: 100% Juice, Fruit-Flavoured Drinks (No Juice Content), Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars (25-99% Juice).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fruit/Vegetable Juice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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