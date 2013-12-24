New Market Report Now Available: Full-Service Restaurants in the United Arab Emirates

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Full-Service Restaurants in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Driven by rising consumer confidence and ongoing population growth, as well as an increase in tourism, dining out became an increasingly popular form of entertainment during the review period. The high percentage of expatriate professionals in the United Arab Emirates provides a keen and cash-rich consumer base, with many preferring to eat out instead of preparing meals at home.
Euromonitor International's Full-Service Restaurants in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chained Full-Service Restaurants, Full-Service Restaurants by Casual vs Non-Casual, Full-Service Restaurants by Type, Independent Full-Service Restaurants.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Full-Service Restaurants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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