Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Portuguese defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
With a defense budget of US$2.9 billion and difficult fiscal condition, Portugal presents few opportunities for foreign defense companies. Participation in European joint operations and NATO's peacekeeping operations are expected to drive the country's military expenditure, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.90% over the forecast period. Portuguese defense imports are expected to remain low over the forecast period due to the country's focus on reducing the public debt. However, defense exports are estimated to grow over the forecast period as the demand from countries such as Bulgaria and Romania is increasing. The Portuguese government is planning to invite foreign defense companies to partner with domestic companies in scientific and technological innovation and research.
Defense expenditure in Portugal is primarily driven by peacekeeping operations and joint operations with the police force for the country's internal security. Portugal is a member of international organizations such as the EU and the UN, and is a founding member of NATO. As a part of these organizations, Portugal takes part in various peacekeeping missions. As a UN member, the country has contributed to 20 peacekeeping missions around the world and was the first western country to contribute to the UN police force. Portugal has been the major contributor, among western countries, to the UN police, and military contributor to UN operations.
The Future of the Portuguese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
