Fast Market Research recommends "Germany Autos Report Q3 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- In 2013, vehicle sales in Germany declined 4% on the back of a 4.2% drop in the passenger car segment and a 2.2% fall in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment. In 2014, we expect to see a return to growth in the industry, with total vehicle sales forecasted to increase 2.3% over the year. This comes from an expected 2.0% increase in passenger car sales and a 5.3% increase in the CV segment.
In 2013, vehicle production in Germany increased 1.2% on the back of a 1.1% increase in the passenger car segment and 2.3% raise in CV output. In 2014, we forecast a 5.9% increase as passenger car output is expected to increase 6% and CV output increase 4.1%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Germany Autos Report features the latest data and forecasts covering production, sales, imports and exports.
Business Monitor International (BMI)'s Germany Autos Report provides industry professionals and strategists, corporate analysts, auto associations, government departments and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the automotives market in Germany.
Key Benefits
- Benchmark BMI's independent automotives industry forecasts on Germany to test other views - a key input for successful budgetary and planning in the German automotives market.
- Target business opportunities and risks in the German automotives sector through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments in Germany.
- Assess the activities and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Competitive Landscape Analysis.
Coverage
BMI Industry View
Summary of BMI's key industry forecasts and views, covering production, sales and the introduction of new technology or products.
Global, Regional and Country Industry Overviews
In-depth analysis of the major global and regional developments in the market, which can be linked with the country industry overview, providing cross-country investment, product and financing trends that will affect each market, supported by BMI?s global and regional industry forecasts.
Business Environment Ratings
BMI's proprietary Autos Business Environment Ratings are a unique country-comparative Risk-Reward Ratings index that separately analyses the risks and rewards of operating in each market. It is aimed at investors (including manufacturers, suppliers and dealers) who seek to either identify and compare market opportunities, or evaluate country-specific operational challenges.
The ratings methodology makes sophisticated use of over 40 industries, economic and demographic data points.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Argentina Autos Report Q3 2014
- Japan Autos Report Q3 2014
- Brazil Autos Report Q3 2014
- Israel Autos Report 2014
- Saudi Arabia Autos Report Q2 2014
- Serbia Autos Report Q2 2014
- Canada Shipping Report Q3 2014
- Thailand Autos Report Q2 2014
- Russia Autos Report Q2 2014
- United Arab Emirates Autos Report Q2 2014