Recently published research from GlobalData, "Germany Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Germany Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others" provides key market data on the Germany Dental Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories - Dental Implants, Dental Radiology Equipment, Crowns and Bridges, Dental Chairs and Equipment, CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Biomaterials and Dental Lasers. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Dental Devices market categories - Dental Implants, Dental Radiology Equipment, Crowns and Bridges, Dental Chairs and Equipment, CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Biomaterials and Dental Lasers.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Germany Dental Devices market.
- Key players covered include Straumann Holding AG , Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Dentsply International Inc., Nobel Biocare Holding AG , CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG , Planmeca Oy and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Germany Dental Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Straumann Holding AG, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Dentsply International Inc., Nobel Biocare Holding AG, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, Planmeca Oy, Geistlich Pharma AG, BIOMET 3i, Inc., KaVo Dental Corporation, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Gendex Dental Systems, Ultradent Products, Inc., Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., Cefla Dental Group, VITA In-Ceram, Acteon, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, 3M ESPE Dental Products, Shinhung Co., Ltd., AMD Lasers, LLC, Heraeus Kulzer, Inc., 3Shape A/S, Shofu Inc., BIOLASE Technology, Inc., DEKA M.E.L.A. s.r.l., HOYA ConBio, FOTONA proizvodnja optoelektronskih naprav d.d., GC Corporation
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