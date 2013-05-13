New Market Report Now Available: Germany Telecommunications Report Q2 2013

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- BMI View: With mobile penetration rates at close to 140%, Germany's mobile market is mature and options for future growth are limited not to increasing subscriber numbers, but to shifting subscribers to postpaid plans and to increasing ARPUs with increased data usage. The expansion of 4G-LTE services means that there is considerable scope for development in the mobile broadband sector, with operators investing heavily in the expansion of their high-speed mobile networks. In the wireline sector, fixed line subscriber numbers continue to fall, while growth has slowed in the broadband sector. Here competition focuses on higher-speed packages, while bundled offerings are also helping increase revenues.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Data
- Germany's mobile market showed good growth this quarter, with just under 600,000 net additions - but given the market's maturity, we do not believe that this signals a return to growth.
- While there is no new data from the regulator for the fixed-line sector, market leader Deutsche Telekom, posted net losses of 284,000 subscribers in Q312, indicating increased mobile substitution.
- Germany remained in sixth position in BMI's Q213 Risk/Rewards Ratings. The market's maturity and the sluggish economy in the eurozone weigh down on its score.
Key Trends And Developments
In regulatory developments, Germany's telecommunications regulatory Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) published a proposal for a reduction in mobile termination rates in November 2012, with rates cut between 44.4% and 45.4%. The previous model for mobile termination rates expired at the end of November 2012. The new rates are now subject to a consultation period, and once this is completed, BNetzA will submit its proposals to the EC and telecoms regulatory authorities in other EU member states.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Philippines Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- India Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- China Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Venezuela Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Pakistan Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Chile Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Greece Telecommunications Report Q2 2013