New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Global Beverage Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Beverage Industry"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- "Global Beverage Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Beverage Industry" is a new report by Canadean that provides the reader with a definitive analysis of industry sentiments and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013. Additionally, this report also presents comparative analysis of four years of survey results, and not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities.
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading beverage industry companies. The report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of the industry outlook and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013-2014. Additionally, this report also presents comparative analysis of four years of survey results. Furthermore, it not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also understands the critical factors influencing supplier selection and forecasts the possible changes in the procurement budgets of beverage manufacturers.
According to survey results, 49% of supplier respondents are 'more optimistic' about the revenue growth for their company in 2013.
Across the global beverage manufacturers' industry, 'new products and services', 'improving operational efficiency', and to 'expand in emerging markets' are the expected key changes in business structure in 2013.
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading beverage industry companies. The report includes revenue growth projections of chief stakeholders of the industry and identifies top growth regions so that companies can allocate their marketing activities and budgets effectively. In addition, the report projects merger and acquisition (MandA) activity and core influencing factors, and identifies the change in capital expenditure of the beverage industry. Moreover, the report tracks the procurement budgets of buyer companies and forecasts the possible change in expenditure, and understands critical factors influencing supplier selection.
Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations in 2013, and understand business confidence to make informed business decisions.
Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: J and J Snack Foods, SPoT Coffee, Berlin Packaging, China Green Agriculture, Inc, Republic of Tea, Australian Vintage, PepsiCo, Diageo, BinWise, International Dispensing Corporation (IDC), Starbucks, Coca-Cola FEMSA, CandC Group, Bolthouse Farms, Swedo-Danish, Bell's Brewery, Shamrock Farms, G and E Partners, Trinchero Family Estates, Coca-Cola, Adega Mayor, Cafe Coffee Day, Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., Altaya Wines, SanTan Brewing, World of Whiskey, Lucozade, Ribena, Boylan Bottling, MediSwipe Inc., The Dalmore distillery, Proof Drinks, Brown-Forman, NetSuite, Purity Soft Drinks
