New Construction research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- "Global Construction Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Construction Industry" is a new report by Timetric that analyzes how media spend, marketing, sales strategies, practices and business planning are set to change in the global construction industry during 2013-2014. Additionally, this report also presents comparative analysis between four years of survey results (wherever applicable). This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of global construction industry suppliers and data on how spending by global construction industry suppliers will change, providing an insight into global marketing behavior. In addition, the report identifies future growth of global construction industry buyers and suppliers and M&A activity.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- According to the survey, 56%, 55% and 45% of respective respondents identified 'cost containment', 'market uncertainty' and 'retention or recruitment of skilled staff' as pressing business concerns.
- Timetric's industry survey revealed that the average marketing budgets of both construction equipment and material, and other construction industry suppliers, are expected to increase by 7% in 2013.
- Of all construction equipment and material supplier companies, 63% and 62% of respondents plan to increase marketing expenditure on 'email and news letters' and 'social media and networking sites'.
- 'CRM systems' and 'market intelligence research' emerged as the two important marketing and sales solutions in 2013.
- A total of 65% of respondents from construction equipment and materials suppliers consider the need to 'focus sales efforts on generating new business' as a marketing activity they plan to adopt.
Scope
The report features the opinions of global construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth projections
- Capital expenditure of construction industry contractors, developers and suppliers
- Leading business concerns and the subsequent efforts to negate them
- Marketing budgets of construction industry supplier companies
- Future investment in media channels
- Key marketing aims for 2013-2014
- Critical success factors for choosing a marketing agency
Reasons to Get This Report
- Projects trends related to global construction industry respondent revenue growth expectations and top priorities in the next 12 months
- Outlines the change in capital expenditure of buyer and supplier companies in 2013
- Identifies the most important ways that suppliers can help buyers in the current business climate
- Analyses the average size of global construction industry annual marketing budgets for supplier respondents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Primoris Services Corporation, Solutions 4 Brunswick, Manitex, Sparrows Group, Liebherr Group, Campus Apartments, Morgan Sindall, HBC-Radiomatic, Tishman Speyer, Keller Group, Westfield, LuLu Group, SKF, Rampart Construction, Fratelli Ferrari, A1A Software (A1A), Atlas Network
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