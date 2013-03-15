New Software market report from Markets and Markets: "Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market : Global Advancements, Demand Analysis & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2013 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Enterprise Social Software (ESS) refers to a social networking layer on top of tradition collaborative tools, which enables content sharing, along with additional features such as document sharing, wikis, micro blogging, shared spaces and communities, amongst other business applications. These solutions provide enterprises with several advantages including increased transparency, better communication of business ideas and information, flexibility and performance along with simplified operations.
Rising need for enterprise internetworking amongst employees, partners, distributors, suppliers and others in the business value chain has given way to growing employment of ESS across desktops, laptops and mobile personal devices. While enterprises across the globe are looking forward to incubate ESS into their current work scenarios, ESS providers look forward to gain better competitive advantage in the emerging market by creating new technological features that facilitate the quicker adoption of these.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
MarketsandMarkets believes that the need for increasing enterprise productivity, along with cost control measures is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of enterprise social software. Even though the adoption of these tools is relatively slow due to closed mindsets of the top management ; these solutions are expected to grow steadily and have a pervasive existence across all major verticals, owing to the growing demand of 'social connectedness', on a real-time basis. These solutions are well positioned to bring businesses closer, despite time zone barriers and organizational structures. MarketsandMarkets further expects that the integration of enterprise social software tools with the existing collaborative organizational tools and applications will further enhance the growth of enterprises, while ensuring their compliance and regulatory policies.
The Enterprise Social Software (ESS) market is broadly segmented by type of deployment models: On-premise and On-demand; By type of service consumers: Small Office Home Office(SOHO), Small and Medium Businesses(SMB), Enterprises; By type of verticals: Banking and Finance Service Insurance (BFSI), Academia and Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, High Tech and Telecommunications and other sectors; By geographies: North America(NA), Asia Pacific and China(APAC), Europe(EU), Middle East Africa(MEA) and Latin America(LA).
This research report categorizes the global market for Enterprise Social Software in each of the following sub-markets:
On the basis of Deployment and Service:
On Demand (SaaS)
On Premise
On the basis of Service Consumers:
Small Office Home Office (SOHO)
Small and Medium Businesses (SMB)
Enterprises
On the basis of Verticals:
Academia and Government
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Global Unified Communications as-a-service (UCaaS) Market: Advancements, Emerging Applications, Business Models, Technology Roadmaps, Global Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Cloud Storage Market (Incl. Cloud Storage Gateways, Backup & Recovery, Data Movement & Access, Data Replication, Hsm & Archiving, Security And Storage Resource Management Solutions) - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2018)
- Bring-your-own-device (BYOD), Consumerimization of IT (Co-IT) and Enterprise Mobility Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017).
- Smart Transportation Market - By Solutions (Ticketing Management, Parking Management, Passenger Information, Traffic Management), Services (Traditional, Advanced, Software) Worldwide Analysis And Forecasts (2012 - 2018)
- Global Micro Datacenter (MDC) Market (By Applications, Rack Sizes, Organization Size, Industries, & Geographies) Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Managed Network & Network Outsourcing Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmaps, Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2018)
- Personal Cloud - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Global Airports Information Systems Market (2013 - 2018)
- Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market - Global Forecasts & Analysis (2012-2017)