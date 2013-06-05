New Market Report Now Available: Grocery Retailers in Ecuador

New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Grocery Retailers in Ecuador"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Greater urbanisation has created crowded cities with long traffic jams, which is why consumers prefer to travel shorter distances. Historically, independent small grocers have had the advantage of being closer to customers, but lately modern grocery retailers, such as discounters and smaller formats of supermarkets, are extending their store networks in the more populated areas of the largest cities like Guayaquil and Quito. Also, as smaller cities become more urban and experience larger...
Euromonitor International's Grocery Retailers in Ecuador report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
