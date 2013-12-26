New Market Report Now Available: Grupo Famsa in Mexico: Local Profile, 2013

New Retailing research report from Conlumino is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering Grupo Famsa's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Mexico.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Grupo Famsa's operations in Mexico. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Department stores increased at a CAGR of 4.65% during review period 2007-2012 and are expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period, 2012-2017. However, retailers need to devise innovative strategies to face rising competition in the face of uncertain economic conditions.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Grupo Famsa's operations and strategy in Mexico. Additionally, it presents latest revenues and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Grupo Famsa's operations in Mexico and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Famsa's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Mexico. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Mexico.
An insightful analysis of Grupo Famsa in Mexico, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides revenue data for Famsa and its key competitors in Mexico. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
Economic growth for the remainder of 2013 looks uncertain, with government economists revising the growth forecasts downwards to less than 2% for the year, from a previous forecast of 3.1%.
Key Highlights
Famsa Mexico plans to open new stores in tier1 and tier2 cities of the country, with an investment of MXN225 million.
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