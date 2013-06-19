New Market Report Now Available: Gum in Uzbekistan

Fast Market Research recommends "Gum in Uzbekistan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- The gum category benefited from the introduction of new product lines in 2011, with effects continuing into 2012. Such new products were either completely new product lines or new flavour varieties, new packaging or sub-brands. In all cases, such novelties were very helpful in attracting consumers and in stimulating consumer activity, which during the review period was expected to decline. In addition to new products, regular advertising support kept consumers motivated to purchase more gums.
Euromonitor International's Gum in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Packaged Food in Uzbekistan
- Gum Market in United Kingdom to 2016
- Gum Market in China to 2016
- Gum Market in India to 2016
- Gum Market in Germany to 2016
- Gum Market in Spain to 2016
- Gum Market in France to 2016
- Gum Market in Brazil to 2016
- Gum Market in Italy to 2016
- Gum Market in United States to 2016