New Market Report Now Available: Haircare - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide

New Consumer Goods research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- The BRIC Haircare industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, retail market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC haircare market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC haircare market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key haircare market retailers' BRIC operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the haircare industry and had a total market value of $12,158.7 million in 2011. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 14.7% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the haircare industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $4,329.8 million in 2011. This was followed by Brazil, India and Russia with a value of $4,322.7, $1,945.5, and $1,560.7 million, respectively.
China is expected to lead the haircare industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $6,290.4 million in 2016, followed by Brazil, India, Russia with expected values of $5,911.1, $3,024.5 and $1,967.3 million, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the BRIC haircare market by value in 2011?
- What will be the size of the BRIC haircare market in 2016?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC haircare market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the BRIC haircare market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Household Appliances - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Haircare - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Haircare - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Haircare - Scandinavia Industry Guide
- Haircare - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Haircare: Global Industry Guide
- Household Products - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Gas Utilities - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Water Utilities - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Automotive Manufacturing - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide