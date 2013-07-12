New Market Report Now Available: Haircare: Global Industry Guide

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Haircare: Global Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Global Haircare industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, retail market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global haircare market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global haircare market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key haircare market retailers' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global haircare market had total revenues of $50,342.2 million in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% between 2007 and 2011.
Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 3.8% between 2007 and 2011, to reach a total of 14,466.6 million units in 2011.
The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.4% for the five-year period 2011 - 2016, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $59,575.1 million by the end of 2016.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global haircare market by value in 2011?
- What will be the size of the global haircare market in 2016?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global haircare market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global haircare market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Haircare - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Haircare - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Oral Hygiene: Global Industry Guide
- Deodorants: Global Industry Guide
- Kitchen Appliances: Global Industry Guide
- Global Food Industry Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Food Industry
- Stationery and Cards: Global Industry Guide
- Metals & Mining: Global Industry Guide
- Gas Utilities: Global Industry Guide
- Car manufacturing: Global Industry Guide