Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- In September 2012 Progressive Enterprises announced its intention to establish a joint-venture partnership with Lindsay Smith (pharmacist) to begin offering prescription and pharmacy-only medicines at selected Countdown supermarkets. The new retail banner will be known as Countdown Pharmacy, and will be operated by trained and registered pharmacists. The company opened its first two Countdown Pharmacy outlets in Newton, Wellington and Rangitikei Street, Palmerston North in December 2012. Countdown Pharmacy outlets have extended opening hours in line with Countdown supermarkets, from 09.00hrs to 20.00hrs, seven days a week. During 2013 two new Countdown Pharmacy outlets were added.
Competitive Landscape
Domestic retail brands continued to dominate health and beauty specialist retailers in 2013, with the top two players Pharmacybrands and Health 2000+ being New Zealand companies. Combined, these two players held a 26% value share in 2013.
Industry Prospects
The entrance of Progressive Enterprises to the chemists/pharmacies channel with its Countdown Pharmacy brand is expected to impact health and beauty specialist retailers over the forecast period. With an extensive network of approximately 166 Countdown outlets the new launch represents a potential threat to existing chemists/pharmacies as this will intensify competition within the category. The convenience factor will be attractive to consumers, being able to fill prescriptions and buy OTC products while picking up every day groceries, such as bread and milk. This will present a sizeable challenge to major chemist/pharmacy player Pharmacybrands over the forecast period.
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic number of stores, selling space and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Product coverage: Beauty Specialist Retailers, Chemists/Pharmacies, Drugstores/Parapharmacies, Optical Goods Stores, Other Healthcare Specialist Retailers.
