Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Health and Wellness Tourism in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Health and wellness tourism is represented by two major categories in the Czech Republic. The first area consists of more traditional spas, which typically offer some specific treatment procedure that capitalises on unique, local and natural raw materials, whilst the second consists of wellness centres, both those located in hotels and stand-alone types. Czech health and wellness tourism is attractive to both domestic and inbound travellers, as it offers a wide variety of health resorts and spas across the country. The most popular Czech spas are located in towns Karlovy Vary, Marianske Lazne and Luhacovice.
Industry Prospects
Health and wellness tourism is expected to increase by 20% (at constant 2012 prices) in terms of total value sales over the forecast period to reach CZK14.2 billion. This positive performance will be further driven by the shift towards an aging society on one hand and increasingly hectic lifestyles for young and middle-aged people on the other hand.
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Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Health and Wellness Tourism industry in Czech Republic with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Health and Wellness Tourism industry in Czech Republic, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Health and Wellness Tourism in Czech Republic market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Health and Wellness Tourism in Czech Republic?
- Are hotel/resort spas outperforming destination spas?
- Do domestic spa visitors outweigh international spa arrivals?
- What is the rate of hotel/resort spa outlet development?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Medical Tourism, Spas.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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