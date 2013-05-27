New Market Report Now Available: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Belgium

New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Industry analysis specialist GlobalData has released its latest report "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Belgium". An essential source of information and analysis on the Belgian healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, it identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure.
Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
In 2012, Belgium had a population of 11 million. The pharmaceutical market was estimated to be worth $6.32 billion in 2013 at consumer-price level (including Value Added Tax (VAT) and excluding hospital sales) and is expected to reach $6.77 billion by 2020 at a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.98%. The medical device market was worth approximately $2.44 billion in 2013 and is expected to reach $3.41 billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 4.9%.
These positive trends can primarily be attributed to -
- R&D investment
- A conducive regulatory environment
- Fast approval process and high-quality research, which attract companies wanting to conduct clinical trials
- Increasing burden of elderly care
- High per-capita healthcare expenditure
Scope
The report provides information on the Belgian healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, including -
- Overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, including size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers
- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, namely Janssen Pharmaceutica, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, UCB, and Ablynx; and Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott Laboratories, and Essilor International
- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, with details of the reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and market authorization processes for new drug and medical devices
- Detailed analysis of the Belgian political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure
- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the Belgian healthcare marke
Reasons to Get This Report
The report will enhance your decision-making capability and allow you to -
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the healthcare market
