New Market Report Now Available: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Thailand

Fast Market Research recommends "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Thailand" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Industry analysis specialist GlobalData has released its new report, "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Thailand". An essential source of information and analysis on the Thai healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, it identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure.
Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
In 2011, the population of Thailand was 64.1 million. In 2011, the pharmaceutical market was estimated to be worth $4.2 billion and is expected to reach $8.9 billion by 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The medical device market was worth approximately $875.1m in 2011 and is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 8%.
The positive trends in Thailand's healthcare market can primarily be attributed to -
- Increasing medical tourism Increasing health awareness
- Greater access to life-saving facilities
Scope
The report provides information on Thailand's healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, including -
- Overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, including size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers
- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market. The key players covered are Pfizer, Merck, Sanofi-Aventis, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Novartis, Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), Biolab, and Greater Pharma
- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, with details of the reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and market authorization processes for new drug and medical devices
- Detailed analysis of Thailand's political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure
- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the healthcare market.
Reasons to Get This Report
The report will enhance your decision-making capability and allow you to -
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the healthcare market
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical and medical devices market segments and companies likely to impact the healthcare market in the future
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing the performance of various competitors
