Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Heating Appliances in Germany", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Germany's housing market recorded an increased number of new dwellings with an improved level of heat insulation, which dampened sales of traditional heating appliances in Germany. Heat insulation was important to consumers, as proper installation did not only reduce the running costs of central heating systems, but also diminished the need for additional heating appliances, such as oil-filled radiators and fan heaters. As a result, heating appliances saw a decline in volume terms in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
De'Longhi remained the leader in heating appliances in Germany in 2013. The player built strong brand momentum, and its strong historical presence in heating appliances reflects this development. De'Longhi benefited from its positive brand reputation in 2013, and increased its volume share by one percentage point. The second ranked player in heating appliances was the German manufacturer brand Beurer. Beurer recorded a sluggish volume performance in 2013. Much of the poor volume performance was due to the decreasing consumer demand for electric blankets, a category in which Beurer accounted for 74% of volume sales.
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Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period heating appliances is set to decrease in both volume terms and in value terms at constant 2013 prices, with negative CAGRs of 2%. There are multiple influencing factors for the expected decline of heating appliances in the forecast period 2013-2018. Much of this trend is expected to be underpinned by hybrid heating solutions such as solar panels, and the continued improvements being made to new dwellings in order retain heat more effectively in households.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Heating Appliances industry in Germany with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Heating Appliances industry in Germany, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Heating Appliances in Germany market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Heating Appliances in Germany?
- What are the major brands in Germany?
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