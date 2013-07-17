New Market Report Now Available: High Net Worth Trends in Israel 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "High Net Worth Trends in Israel 2013" from WealthInsight, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Israeli HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2007-2012) and findings of the proprietary WealthInsight HNWI database.
Key Highlights
- There were just over 74,700 HNWIs in Israel in 2012. These HNWIs hold US$362 billion in wealth which equates to high 63% of total individual wealth held in the country.
- Israeli HNWIs outperformed the worldwide HNWI average during the review period - worldwide HNWI volumes decreased by 0.3% whilst Israeli HNWI numbers rose by 13.2%.
- In 2012, Israeli HNWI numbers rose by 9.3%, following a drop of 8.7% in 2011.
- The solid growth in HNWI wealth and volumes is expected to continue over the forecast period. The total number of Israeli HNWIs is forecast to grow by 29%, to reach over 96,600 in 2017. HNWI wealth will see a larger percentage increase, growing by 35% to reach US$489 billion by 2017.
Scope
- Independent market sizing of Israeli HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2012
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2007-2012)
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bank Hapoalim International Private Banking (BHI), Bank Leumi Private Banking, FIBI Private Banking, Israel Discount Bank Private Banking (IDB), Clal Finance Batucha Investment Management, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Private Banking, Anglo Capital, Onyx Wealth Management, Stonehage
