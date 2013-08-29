New Market Report Now Available: Home Care in the Czech Republic

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Home Care in the Czech Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Although the economic situation in the country caused a reduction in consumer purchasing power, home care recorded current value sales growth in 2012. The industry is still developing and manufacturers are launching a significant number of new products each year. The increasing number of available products exerted downward pressure on unit prices, however manufacturers found a way how to introduce new variation of products every so often and keep unit prices up.
Euromonitor International's Home Care in Czech Republic market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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