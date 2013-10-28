New Market Report Now Available: Home Furnishings in the United Kingdom

Fast Market Research recommends "Home Furnishings in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Home furnishings grew by a modest 1% in 2012 to reach GBP15 billion, following a very difficult period starting from 2008 with the economic recession that severely affected consumer spending. The category is far from being florid, and it is mainly thanks to smaller ticket items that it is registering slight grow, although outpaced by inflation, as purchases of big ticket items are still being postponed until the economic situation improves.
Euromonitor International's Home Furnishings in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
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Product coverage: Indoor Living, Lighting, Outdoor Living.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Furnishings market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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