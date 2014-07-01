Fast Market Research recommends "Home Furnishings in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Home furnishings grew by a modest 1% in 2012 to reach ?15 billion, following a very difficult period starting from 2008 with the economic recession that severely affected consumer spending. The category is far from being florid, and it is mainly thanks to smaller ticket items that it is registering slight grow, although outpaced by inflation, as purchases of big ticket items are still being postponed until the economic situation improves.
Competitive Landscape
The home furnishings category in the UK is characterised by a high proportion of micro, small and medium size companies. According to the British Furniture Confederation, 78% of companies employ less than 10 people, only 290 companies report a turnover of more than ?5 million, 83% of companies have a turnover of less than ?1 million per year and 56% less than ?250,000.
Industry Prospects
Home furnishings is expected to witness a slight recovery in the forecast period, with marginal growth. The category is expected to continue to perform negatively in the short term but will then recover from around 2014.
Product coverage: Indoor Living, Lighting, Outdoor Living.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
