New Market Report Now Available: Home Improvement and Gardening Stores in Chile

New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Home Improvement and Gardening Stores in Chile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- The growth of home improvement and gardening stores was boosted by the high prices seen in the real-estate market, together with the diversification in raw materials. In fact, home lending recorded the highest consumer credit growth rates in 2012, by reaching 12%. However, rumours of a housing bubble in Chile have thus far been refuted by government authorities, though it announced a commission aimed to investigate the likelihood of an event of these characteristics. Arguments against the...
Euromonitor International's Home Improvement and Gardening Stores in Chile report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement and Gardening Stores market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Specialist Retailers in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in Europe to 2016: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in G20 to 2016: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in Emerging Markets to 2016: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016
- Specialist Retailers in the G8 to 2015: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in Eastern Europe to 2015: Market Guide