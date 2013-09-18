New Market Report Now Available: Home Improvement in Mexico

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Improvement in Mexico", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- DIY home improvement has traditionally not been popular in Mexico. Home improvements are seen as a practical matter or profession but not a hobby. However, DIY culture is on the rise as a result of cultural and commercial influence from the US. The major driver behind this trend has been the entry and expansion of The Home Depot retail brand. Nevertheless, despite this growth most Mexicans continue to prefer to have improvements and alterations done by contractors.
Euromonitor International's Home Improvement in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bathroom and Sanitaryware, Electrical Supplies, Floor Covering, Hand Tools, Hardware, Home Paint, Kitchen Sinks, Other Home Improvement, Power Tools, Wall Covering.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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