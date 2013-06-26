New Market Report Now Available: Hong Kong Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013

New Healthcare market report from Business Monitor International: "Hong Kong Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Hong Kong's attractiveness as a pharmaceutical market hinges largely on its ageing and affluent demographics, its proximity to China as well as the stable political and economic environment. However we highlight that its long-term attractiveness is limited by its small market size and the increasing openness of the Chinese market, which decreases the necessity for firms to set up bases in Hong Kong.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: HKD10.31bn (US$1.33bn) in 2012 to HKD10.77bn (US$1.39bn) in 2013; +4.5% in local currency terms and +4.3% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly in line with Q212.
- Healthcare: HKD112.38bn (US$14.49bn) in 2012 to HKD120.83bn (US$15.55bn) in 2013; +7.5% in local currency terms and +7.3% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly in line with Q212.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Hong Kong's Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Rating (RRR) score for Q313 is 61.1 out of the maximum 100 in our newly improved RRR system. The country scored above average for most of indicators and subindicators including per capita pharmaceutical expenditure, sector value growth and pensionable population. Consequently with this high score, Hong Kong is ranked seventh, behind Taiwan but in front of Malaysia, among the 18 key Asia Pacific markets.
Key Trends And Developments
- In April 2013, Welichem Biotech entered an asset purchase agreement (APA) to purchase the exclusive development and commercialisation rights to the novel anti-inflammatory agent, WBI-1001, in China, Taiwan, Macao and Hong Kong from Shenzhen Celestial Pharmaceuticals and Beijing Wenfeng Tianji Pharmaceuticals Co. WBI-1001 is a novel, non-steroidal, topical anti-inflammatory new chemical entity agent that has demonstrated efficacy and safety in Phase I and Phase II trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate psoriasis and moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis for up to 12 weeks as a single therapy.
- In March 2013, Sinopharm closed the purchase of a 57% stake in Winteam Pharmaceutical. Winteam, headquartered in Hong Kong, operates in mainland China. The company makes traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) preparations, and Western-style chemical drugs and biologics. The acquisition strengthens Sinopharm's portfolio, especially in the area of TCM drugs.
- In February 2013, Tensys Medical entered a commercial agreement with Zhejiang Shanshi Medical Device Co. for distribution of the company's T-Line technology. The agreement will permit Shanshi to market, pending final regulatory approvals, Tensys' latest TL-300 throughout China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Under the terms of the five-year exclusive supply relationship, the parties have agreed on cumulative orders of up to US$40 million.
