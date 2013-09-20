New Market Report Now Available: Hot Drinks in the United Kingdom

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Hot Drinks in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- The overall hot drinks market remained fairly flat in 2012 with a decline in retail volume sales seen in coffee and tea. The market has, however, recorded healthy value growth, largely due to the increased unit prices in most of the main categories. This unit price increase was caused by a sharp spike in commodity prices in 2011/2012, which affected shelf prices. Given that the UK was also in a recession in 2012, this did not bode well for volume sales.
Euromonitor International's Hot Drinks in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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