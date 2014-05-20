New Defense market report from Markets and Markets: "Hydrographic Equipment Market - Forecasts & Analysis to 2014 - 2020"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Hydrographic Equipment Market by Application (Hydrographic Charting, Offshore Oil and Gas, Coastal Engineering, Port and Harbor Management), by Product (Sonar, GPS/DGPS, Echosounder, Profiler, Tide gauge) & Region (Africa, The Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, The Middle East) - Forecasts & Analysis to 2014 - 2020
The global hydrographic and equipment market value is expected to reach $2,934.18 million by 2020. The sector demands high-resolution sound and acoustic products and precise positioning systems in the future.
The report discusses the hydrographic equipment market in the period from 2014 to 2020. The market has been segmented into four major application areas utilizing the equipment, namely hydrographic charting,offshore oil and gas, coastal engineering, and port and harbor management.
The forecast has been done by focusing on the commercial shipping sector. Based on the vessel type, we have considered equipment ranging from sound and acoustic systems, positioning systems, and environmental instruments. Key technology trends that may influence the global hydrographic equipment market have also been discussed.
This report presents a complete analysis of the global hydrographic equipment market across the forecast period. It analyses the factors driving the market, challenges faced by the industry, factors restraining the growth of the market, and opportunities for industry players.
This report also provides an understanding of hydrography related contracts implemented, along with the ongoing procurement trends of the various sub-segments mentioned above in the report.
The regions considered for the report are Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Major countries covered in this report are the U.S., the U.K, The Netherlands, Singapore and Russia.
- Objectives:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Analysis of market dynamics, with factors currently driving and restraining growth of the market, along with challenges faced by the markets and future opportunities
- Analysis of the global market with special focus on the high growth applications in each region and the fast growing application market segment
- Detailed analysis of mature and emerging markets by application, product, and region
- Detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players in the market
- Competitive intelligence from company profiles, key player strategies, and game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions
- Identification of emerging trends and analysis of opportunities in the market for the stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the biometric market
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