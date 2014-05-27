Fast Market Research recommends "Incontinence in Macedonia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- The incontinence category still faces obstacles as a result of the rigid cultural views of the locals in Macedonia, which regard incontinence with negativity and ridicule, without really trying to understand its roots and nature. Nonetheless this conservative view is giving way to the more liberal view that incontinence is part of the lifecycle, and that it is perfectly normal among certain age groups and categories of consumers.
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Incontinence market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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