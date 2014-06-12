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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Stronger promotional campaigns through different media channels, health centres and the extensive information on incontinence products provided by leading players on their websites have increase awareness among elderly consumers about which products are available and how to use them. According to Statistic Norway in 2012, life expectancy has continued to increase in Norway, with an average expectancy of 84 years for women and80 years for men. This means that the elderly population is increasing, which is having a positive effect on sales.
Competitive Landscape
SCA Hygiene Products was the leading player in incontinence in 2013 with a value share of 58% and a volume share of 51%. The company owns the popular brand Tena, which was the number one incontinence product in Norway with a 58% value share in 2013. Tena offers a wider variety of products, such as Tena Lady Mini Magic, Tena Lady Extra, Tena Lady Extra Plus, Tena Lady Maxi and the new Tena Lady Protective Underwear. These products are available at Boots pharmacies, Coop Obs hypermarkets and internet grocery retailers such as retthjem.no. This strong presence across various retailers has helped to increase both value and volume sales for the company.
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Industry Prospects
The continuing ageing of the Norwegian population will help increase demand for incontinence products over the forecast period. According to Statistics Norway/Statistic Year Book in 2012, the elderly population aged 65 and over is expected to reach 833,000 in 2015 and in 2020 is expected to record 936,000. Life expectancy is also increasing, which will increase the number of elderly people in the future. The elderly population are expected to become more comfortable buying these products and it will be less of a taboo to use them on a regular basis.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Incontinence industry in Norway with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Incontinence industry in Norway, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Incontinence in Norway market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Incontinence in Norway?
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