New Market Report Now Available: Incontinence in Thailand

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Incontinence in Thailand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Incontinence continued to record strong volume and current value growth in 2012. Incontinence products are mostly used by elderly consumers. Thai people are living longer than before due to medical advancements and improving hospital services - developments which are boosting demand for incontinence products. Advertising via television is the first successful step in informing consumers of the necessity of products and in educating them on how to use them in order to make elderly people feel...
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Incontinence market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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