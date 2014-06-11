Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Incontinence in Uruguay", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Both Industria Papelera and Kimberly-Clark continued with their efforts to improve the level of awareness of those suffering from incontinence, especially women, of the benefits of using specifically designed products to address incontinence instead of the less expensive option such as sanitary protection or cotton wool. The two companies have separate specific web pages to inform consumers about urinary incontinence and also run (not very frequent) advertisements in the media in support of their incontinence products.
Competitive Landscape
In 2013, Kimberly-Clark Uruguay SA continued to lead incontinence with 34% value share, followed by Industria Papelera Uruguay (25%) and Ricardo Piffaretti (25%). Domestic player Sagrin with sales declining over the review period held on to 14% value share ranking fourth overall in 2013. The top three companies have loyal customer bases and handle very similar portfolios with a wide product offer especially for moderate/heavy incontinence, the larger of the two categories.
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Industry Prospects
International companies and brands are expected to improve their combined participation in the category as local companies such as Sagrin and smaller manufacturers of adult diapers are not predicted to have the resources to maintain the pace in the improvement of incontinence products.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Incontinence industry in Uruguay with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Incontinence industry in Uruguay, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Incontinence in Uruguay market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Incontinence in Uruguay?
- What are the major brands in Uruguay?
- What are the most important channels for incontinence products?
- How do light incontinence products perform compared to moderate/heavy incontinence products?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
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