New Market Report Now Available: Inditex , Industria De Diseno Textil SA in Apparel (World)

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Inditex , Industria de Diseno Textil SA in Apparel (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Apparel industry poster child Inditex continues to grow from strength to strength on account of its hit fast fashion business model. Having been quick off the mark to escape its home of recession-hit Western Europe, plenty of potential remains for the company to increase share in the world's largest apparel markets. With power shifting to emerging regions, Inditex's main challenge is maintaining its fast fashion model, as the distance between its supply chain and consumer base increases.
Euromonitor International's Inditex , Industria de Diseno Textil SA in Apparel (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Apparel industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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