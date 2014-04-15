Recently published research from Timetric, "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in Egypt Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in Egypt Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the non-life insurance segment in Egypt, covering its dynamics and competitive landscape.It provides insights on the size and forecast for the non-life segment. It provides data on categories such as property, motor, general liability, and marine, aviation and transit insurance, and provides details on products and sub-categories. This report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the segment, along with details of the strategic initiatives undertaken.
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Non-Life Insurance market in Egypt:
- It provides historical values for Egypt's insurance industry market size for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It details the competitive landscape in Egypt for the non-life insurance business
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Egypt, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment for Egypt
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Egyptian insurance industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Egyptian insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Egyptian non-life insurance market
- Identify key operators in the Egyptian insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Misr Insurance Company, Suez Canal Insurance Company, Egyptian Arab Group, Allianz Egypt Insurance Company, Chartis Egypt Insurance Company, Egyptian Takaful Property Insurance Company, Royal Insurance Company, Delta Insurance Company, Egyptian Saudi Insurance House, Mohandes Insurance Company
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