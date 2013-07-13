New Manufacturing market report from Canadean: "Innovations in Food Packaging, 2013 - A review of recent trends, drivers and issues in global food packaging"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- - "Innovation in Food Packaging 2013"is a detailed analysis of and insight into recent packaging innovations in the global food market related to key trends, drivers, and issues
- The report is a result of extensive research to provide a comprehensive understanding of the global food market and packaging consumption; this clearly establishes market trends, packaging dynamics, and areas of future growth.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The constantly changing nature of consumers' and converters packaging demand makes it difficult to understand exactly which packaging containers and formats will be the focus of future growth. This reports clarifies and quantifies future demand patterns and the types of innovations best placed to exploit them, so packaging manufactures and suppliers can plan for the future in confidence.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As consumer product demand evolves, the dynamics between different packaging types also evolves - favoring some packaging types and formats and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Packaging suppliers need to react to the changing demands of customers, consumers and regulation in order to plan for the future. But it's not all cost reduction and light weighting. Packaging needs to adapt to a more complex picture of how consumption needs vary by product category and its positioning. More specific product positioning by finished goods manufacturers and retailers in many cases means more specifically tailored packaging - creating opportunities for the industry.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the food packaging landscape, including a mix of food market data related to recent and future packaging innovations, which are identified across rigid plastics, flexible packaging, paper and board, rigid metal, glass, and closures, labels and adhesives, along with results of a survey of leading players in the packaging industry.
Key Features and Benefits
Detailed coverage of key packaging innovations in the global food market, such as plastic trays that look like aluminum, but can still be used in the microwave. Pack materials and components covered include rigid plastics, flexible plastics, paper and board, rigid metal, glass, closures, labels and adhesives.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: 34 Degrees, ADD Farm, Addmaster, Alexir Partnership, Algaeplast, Amcor Rigid Plastics, Anacail,APPE, Ardagh Group, Arlington Packaging, Asda, Ashland Performance Materials, Avery Dennison, Back Yard Farms, Batchelors, Baltimore Innovations, Bell Packaging,Benson, Big Show Foods, Blippar, Bloom Microgreens, Bolthouse Farms, Bonduelle, Booker, Borealis, Cadbury, Campbells, Carl Kuhne, Carrefour, Cereplast, Charpack, Chiquita, Clearly C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Clean, Clovers, Coca-Cola, Coextruded Plastic Technologies, Co-operative, Cormack Packaging, Crown, Cryovac, Curwood, DaeRyung Precision Packaging, Dairy Crest, DaniMer Scientific, Danone, Direct Pack, DSM, Dudhsagar Dairy, DuPont, Duerr, EcoLogic, Excellent Packaging and Supply, ExxonMobil, FaerchPlast, Flair Flexible Packaging, Freschett, Giant Berry Farms Go Green, Granja Teisol SA,Halls, H.B. Fuller, Heinz, Henkel, Holfield Plastics, Innovia, Intelligent Packaging Solutions, Isap, Isigny Sainte Mere, Kavli, KCC Packaging, Kellogg's, KlocknerPentaplast, Kraft, KM Packaging, KWH Plast, Lactalis,Lamican, Linpac, Little Duck, Lofthouse of Fleetwood, LSB, Lundberg Family Farms, Masterpiece, Mavi, Menshen, Miss Muffet, Mondi, Morrisons, MrPavo, Nampak, Nasoya, National Flexible, NatureSweet, NatureWorks, Nautical Foods, Nestle, Nofima,N icholl Food Packaging,Nissei, Nordena, Oli-Tec,Orville Redebacher, Owens-Illinois, Pacific Atlantic, Paper Pak Bunzl Distribution, Paragon, Perfetti Van Melle, Placon, Plasticum, Precise Innovations, Quinn Foods, Premier Foods, Remia, Rowse, RPC, Sappi,Scaldopack, Scandic Food, Schwan, Sea Fare Pacific, SerboscoSrl, Sherwood Press, Shieltronics, SIA Glass, SIG Combibloc, Sirane, Sonoco, TanimuraandAntle, Tesco, Tropicana SunOpta, Stora Enso, Termoformas del Levante, Tetra Pak, Toppan Printing, Trail's End, Tri Star Packaging, Unilever, UPM Raflatac, US Sugar, Velcro, Verallia, Waki, Wentus, William Saurin, Yorkshire Provender.
