New Market Report Now Available: Internet Access in the Netherlands

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Internet Access in the Netherlands", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Internet Access in the Netherlands industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Netherlands internet access market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The internet access sector consists of the total revenues generated by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) from the provision of narrowband and broadband Internet connections through both consumer and corporate channels. Revenues generated by ISPs from other Internet related services are not included in this report. Market volumes represent total numbers of users online and exclude corporate data. Any currency conversions have been calculated using constant annual average 2012 exchange rates.
- The Dutch internet access market had total revenues of $3,424.2m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.2% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 6,573.0 thousand subscribers in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.6% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $4,078.6m by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the internet access market in the Netherlands
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the internet access market in the Netherlands
Leading company profiles reveal details of key internet access market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Netherlands internet access market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Netherlands economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Netherlands internet access market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Netherlands internet access market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Netherlands internet access market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Internet research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Internet Access - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Internet Access - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Internet Access - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Internet Access - Scandinavia Industry Guide
- Internet Access - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Internet Access: Global Industry Guide
- Internet Access: Global Industry Almanac
- Internet Access in Sweden
- Internet Access in Singapore
- Internet Access in Asia-Pacific