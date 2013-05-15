New Market Report Now Available: Iraq Business Forecast Report Q2 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Iraq Business Forecast Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Despite the formation of a government in December 2010, we expect political progress to remain slow and stability fragile. A broken power-sharing agreement and persistent sectarian tensions present key risks.
The Iraqi economy will be among the fastest growing in the world over the coming five years, driven by an aggressive increase in oil production and the start of large-scale infrastructure projects.
Major Forecast Changes
We have revised up our forecasts for real GDP growth and project the economy to expand 11.5% in 2013, from a previous forecast of 10.3%. That said, we reaffirm our view that, with political instability increasing, risks to the economic outlook remain to the downside.
Key Risks To Outlook
Terrorist attacks on oil infrastructure or acts of political protest present downside risks to our growth forecasts.
