New Fixed Networks research report from BuddeComm is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Executive summary
LTE launched in Iraq
Iraq's telecoms sector continues to grow steadily despite the ongoing violence that affects the country. Since the war rebuilding efforts focused on rapidly improving network access, resulting in a number of wireless local loop and mobile licences issued. The fixed sector presents a number of growth opportunities as it has lagged behind the mobile
Broadband Internet is available through a variety of platforms, including ADSL, satellite, WiMAX, CDMA and mobile broadband. Internet cafes are a popular Internet access method given low PC ownership.
Mobile services have been the big success story of telecoms in post-war Iraq. The market has grown very quickly, partly due to the lack of fixed-line service. Three mobile network operators hold national licences: Zain Iraq, Asiacell and Korek Telecom. As part of their licence conditions, the mobile network operators are obliged to launch Initial Public Offerings (IPO)s. A regional operator, Regional Telecom, launched LTE services in 2013 and offers competitively priced mobile broadband products.
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With mobile penetration reaching levels indicative of a maturing market, mobile data is the next revenue growth opportunity for the mobile sector.
Key telecom parameters - 2011;
Companies covered in this report include:
- Iraqi Telephone and Postal Company (ITPC), Itisaluna, Kalimat Telecom, Iraqtel, VitalTel, Hi Link Telecom, Omnnea, Newroz Telecom, Asiacell, Zain Iraq, Korek Telecom, Regional Telecom.
- This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Iraq's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, Internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors. Subjects include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Facts, figures and statistics;
- Industry and regulatory issues;
- Infrastructure;
- Major players, revenues, subscribers, ARPU;
- Internet;
- Mobile voice and data markets;
- Broadband;
- Digital economy and digital media;
- Mobile subscriber forecasts to 2023;
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