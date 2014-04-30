New Market Report Now Available: Irons in South Africa

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Irons in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Upper middle to higher LSM consumers continues to demand products with superior quality. Shortened replacement cycles have acted as a key driver in influencing consumer demand for better quality products. Although fashion trends are increasingly switching to more casual clothing requiring less ironing, older consumers and many workplaces still require formal wear, which requires ironing. Moreover, owning a suit is still important to many, not just for business, but also to attend church and...
Euromonitor International's Irons in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Irons market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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