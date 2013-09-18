New Market Report Now Available: Key Issues for the World's Major Telecom Operators in 2Q 2013

New Fixed Networks research report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- As mobile broadband has become mainstream, broadband service providers in the US other than the two giants AT&T and Verizon are looking to enter wireless application fields that are profitable or offer specific advantages. As for Europe, due to the weakness of the economy, major telecom operators are adjusting their operational strategies that allow them to meet the requirements of the EU's broadband policies. This report provides comprehensive analysis of major events and issues related to major telecom operators, enabling readers to gain a better understanding of the latest developments among broadband service providers. This can also serve as reference for the planning of next-generation products and services
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Providing comprehensive analysis of major events and issues related to major telecom operators, including Sprint, Comcast, Vodafone, and Telecom Italia
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Arris, AT&T, Broadcom, BT, Cisco, Comcast, DirecTV, DT, Elemental Technologies, FastWeb, Kabel, Liberty Global, Openreach, Orange Spain, Sify, Sprint, Telefonica, Telecom Italia, Verizon, Vodafone, Wind
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