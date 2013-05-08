New Market Report Now Available: Lenovo Group: Innovation and Expansion in the Digital Age

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Lenovo Group: Innovation and expansion in the digital age", is now available at Fast Market Research
In 1984, the Chinese Academy of Sciences provided funds of CNY200,000 (around $25,000) to found the New Technology Developer Inc., which, following a series of name changes and several acquisitions, would go on to become Lenovo Group Limited, a global IT company with revenues of almost $30bn in its FY2011/12.
Through product innovation, the establishment of a national sales network, a focus on the Chinese consumer, and brand recognition, Lenovo has established itself as a leading player in the Chinese PC market, holding a 35.2% market share in Q1 of its 2012/13 financial year.
Through a number of mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, Lenovo has managed to grow its global footprint in recent years, increasing market share in both mature and emerging markets in the process.
Spurred on by technological advancement and consumer trends, Lenovo has diversified its hardware offering, and now offers tablet PCs and smartphones in addition to traditional PC products.
- How did Lenovo grow from a small start-up company to become the top player in the Chinese PC hardware market?
- How has Lenovo expanded into the international market, and what strategies has it employed to boost its global footprint?
- How has Lenovo adapted to changes in the technological landscape?
